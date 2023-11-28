Spainish striker ‘tempted’ by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa request

Aston Villa are reportedly among the sides interested in signing Athletic Club star Nico Williams.

That’s according to multiple reports in Spain, which claim Unai Emery is looking to raid his homeland for one of its most in-form strikers.

Hopeful of alleviating the pressure on the likes of Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby, Villa are thought to be prepared to enter the market in search of another winger.

And with Williams’ contract set to expire at the end of the season, the race to sign the 21-year-old is hotting up.

Although Liverpool and Barcelona are also linked with January approaches for the Pamplona-born wide-man, it is Villa who are thought to have ‘tempted’ him the most ‘in recent months’.

Despite the links, fans may need to cool their excitement though, and that is because Athletic sporting director Mikel Gonzalez ‘trusts’ the winger’s contract renewal will be finalised soon.

“There’s a lot of noise around Nico, who is young and is a starter in the national team and we see him and his surroundings very happy at Athletic, and very focused. The normal thing is that everything ends well if the club and the player want him to stay,” he told DAZN recently.

During his time with Athletic Club, Williams, who has represented Spain on 11 occasions, has scored 13 goals and registered 14 assists in 95 games in all competitions.