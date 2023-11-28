Tottenham could sign Portuguese winger on loan this January

Tottenham could reportedly sign Al Ittihad winger Jota in the January transfer window as his future in Saudi Arabia looks in some doubt.

The Portuguese ace made the move from Celtic to Al Ittihad in the summer and it now seems he may end up leaving due to there being a limit on the number of overseas players the club can field.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who mention that a move to Spurs could be a possibility for Jota, where he’d be reunited with his former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham would do well to add to their attack this winter, though most of the Evening Standard’s report suggests a defender like Jean-Clair Todibo could be more of a priority for the north Londoners.

Jota, however, is an exciting talent who could help Spurs continue to recover from the summer departure of Harry Kane, who was never really replaced.

Although the 24-year-old is not the same kind of player, he could still ease the pressure on the likes of Son Heung-min in the Tottenham attack.