Transfer news: Douglas Luiz Arsenal, Victor Osimhen Chelsea, latest Saudi targets, and more – exclusive

Will we see a busy January from Saudi clubs?

I think the kind of transfer activity we see from clubs in the Saudi Pro League is not going to be as crazy as it was in the summer, so I don’t expect super big names to move in January. It’s going to be more about opportunities, so maybe players that are unhappy at their club could find a possibility to go to Saudi and be part of that project.

I don’t think super big names will move in the January window and the mission for Saudi clubs is going to be more quiet for January and then stronger for the summer transfer window.

Al Hilal have the problem of Neymar’s injury, and they are always very attentive to the market, so I expect them to have some contacts in the next weeks to look at opportunities. Still, at the moment, I’m not aware of anything close or advanced, so the feeling I’m getting is that it’s going to take some time. Again, we should keep an eye on players who are not so happy at their clubs, so that could be the solution for Al Hilal.

There is also the expectation that they will try again for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool fought to keep him in the summer. It’s hard to know for sure what will happen, but my understanding is that they could try again to tempt Liverpool into a sale.

The latest on Victor Osimhen’s future

Victor Osimhen was another player wanted by Saudi clubs in the summer and he recently admitted publicly that they made crazy money for him, though he decided to stay at Napoli. He was open to joining Saudi clubs, but then at the end, the club decided to keep him. Osimhen then also accepted the solution to stay at Napoli and move maybe in summer 2024.

So, while I would not rule Saudi out, the priority, from what I’m hearing, is still Europe – the player is still dreaming of Premier League football, it’s always been his biggest dream. That’s why clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping an eye on the situation.

Chelsea have been linked again and again with Osimhen, but from what I’m hearing a move in January is still very difficult. Napoli don’t want to sell in the middle of the season – never say never in football, but this is their position and I think it will be complicated because Napoli don’t even want to set a price for him now.

We know that in football everything can change with big money but when I mention big money I think it should be something close to €150m. I don’t see Napoli entertaining any negotiation for less than this in the January window.

Arsenal will try to sign Douglas Luiz but it won’t be easy

Douglas Luiz keeps being linked strongly with Arsenal ahead of January, but I think it’s going to be a tough one. It reminds me of the Moises Caicedo situation last January transfer window when Arsenal really wanted Caicedo – they made multiple bids to sign him and then at the end it was not possible.

Now it’s similar because Aston Villa want to keep the player, Aston Villa are doing wonderful and also they consider Douglas Luiz a very expensive midfielder because he’s doing great. So I don’t think it’s going to be easy but I can guarantee that Douglas Luiz is on top of the list for Edu and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Both of them really appreciate the player and they believe that he could be perfect for the Arsenal midfield.

But again, this is going to be very expensive, very difficult, and Aston Villa have no intention to sell. So I think also with the Financial Fair Play situation that we know will be very important for Arsenal in 2024, I think this could be a complicated one, but he remains their top target.

I still think Arsenal will try to sign Douglas Luiz, even if it will be very difficult as Aston Villa don’t want to sell him. Of course, with FFP there might be an opportunity for Arsenal to sell some players, as we know a few names have been linked with an exit. So for Aaron Ramsdale and others, it always depends on proposals – Arsenal won’t make any gift to other clubs, and at the moment it’s too early to mention concrete exits.

Tottenham looking for new CB – is Goncalo Inacio one of them?

Tottenham are looking at a centre-back for January – that’s the position they want to cover. For example, a player they appreciate is Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth.

We’ll also have to see what happens with Eric Dier, whether he’s going to leave as a free agent in the summer or in the January transfer window. Already in the August window, Tottenham tried to approach Bournemouth for Kelly, including Dier in the negotiation, but that was not possible.

Now Spurs could have competition because Kelly is on top of the list of AC Milan. They’re looking for a new centre-back and Kelly is one of the options they are considering.

Let’s see who’s going to be the player Tottenham decide to go for. Also, they had a change in their board, obviously, with new people now in charge of transfers. This could change also the targets, but at the moment they’re discussing this internally.

I think they will take some time because I see them going for an opportunity and not for a super difficult deal, as we know, for important players in the general window is always complicated. So they will look for something maybe a loan with an option to buy that kind of deal.

I’m aware that Goncalo Inacio is one of the names linked with Spurs, but I’m not sure that he’s going to move in January because it looks like it’s going to be difficult with Sporting to let him go in the January window. Also he has a release clause and it’s an expensive one – if I remember well it’s something close to €60m so it’s going to be a complicated one and I think it’s one for the summer.

At the moment, for Tottenham, it’s not a priority to go there and spend €50-60m on a centre-back in the January window, also because Micky van de Ven will be back in January. So for now Goncalo Inacio is considered one of many players being scouted, but it’s the same with Liverpool and it’s the same with Man Utd. Many clubs are keeping an eye on him because he’s left-footed and it’s very difficult to find quality left-footed centre-backs around the market.

Potential ins and outs at Chelsea

There have been reports that Chelsea could make as many as three new signings this January, which fans have been asking me about. I think they could make two signings, and it will also be based on the outgoings. I always said that a striker and a centre-back were the priorities, let’s see if they find the right players in those positions but the priorities remain clear.

In terms of outgoings, there have also been some stories about Armando Broja and Fulham, with the idea apparently being for Marco Silva’s side to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic, who left for Al Hilal in the summer.

Still, I’m not aware of concrete things for Broja yet. There are many clubs following him since long time in England but also in Italy… but no decision has been made and it will depend also on what happens with Chelsea’s striker search.

Mauro Icardi is back to his best, so could he be on the move to Real Madrid?

Despite some rumours about Mauro Icardi, at the moment, from what I’m hearing, the links with Real Madrid are not correct in the sense that Real Madrid are not planning for a January move for any player, so there is nothing with Mauro Icardi.

For sure, many clubs appreciate what Icardi is doing in the Galatasaray, scoring goals, showing his leadership. It looks like the Icardi we saw here, where I am based in Milano for many years at Inter, so he’s finally back at his best level.

But at the same time, at the moment, I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation. I think it could be one to watch in January, but at the moment I’m told that there is nothing really concrete with any club and he’s not going to Real Madrid.