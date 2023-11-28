Video: Bad news for Arsenal fans as Arteta confirms 23-year-old “out for weeks”

Arsenal have run into several issues with injuries this season and the Gunners have another on their plate according to manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish coach was speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with RC Lens on Wednesday and confirmed that Fabio Vieira will be “out for weeks”.

The Portuguese star last played for the North London club before the international break against Burnley but will not feature again before the New Year.

“We have a problem with him. He has been having some discomfort and we tried to have conservative treatment with him,” Arteta said at his press conference about Vieira.

“We sent him to see a specialist and their advice was to get an operation done on his groin and we did that on Monday.

“We expect him to be out for weeks now.”