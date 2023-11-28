Video: Chukwueze equalises for AC Milan with lovely solo goal

AC Milan
AC Milan have equalised against Dortmund, with Samuel Chukwueze scoring his first AC Milan goal in style.

Chukwueze picks the ball up on the right wing, driving towards the byline surrounded by two Dortmund defenders, before managing to shift inside between the two defenders and smash it into the far corner.

The 24-year-old has made 12 appearances for AC Milan this season, with this being his first goal in all competitions.

