Video: Manchester City pull one back through Erling Haaland and Phil Foden link up

Manchester City
Manchester City have pulled one back against RB Leipzig, with Erling Haaland making it 2-1 in the 54th minute.

A great ball in behind from Phil Foden finds Erling Haaland one on one with the Leipzig keeper, slotting it past Janis Blaswich with his left foot.

This was Haaland’s 19th goal of the season in all competitions in 20 appearances this campaign, also making it his fifth in the Champions League so far.

