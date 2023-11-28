Video: Marco Reus converts from the spot to give Dortmund early lead

Dortmund forward Marco Reus has converted from the spot, giving Dortmund a 1-0 lead against AC Milan after 10 minutes.

After Olivier Giroud’s penalty was saved only six minutes into the game, Dortmund have got one of their own, which was converted by Reus.

Reus has scored five goals this campaign now, with this being his first in the Champions League this season. His other four goals have come in the Bundesliga (three) and the DFB-Pokal (one).