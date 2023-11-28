Video: Lois Openda adds second as Leipzig extend lead against City

Lois Openda has scored a second for RB Leipzig, giving them a 2-0 lead over Manchester City in the first half.

Leipzig have caught City on the break, as Openda manages to roll Ruben Dias on the halfway line, giving him acres of space to run into, before cutting across Josko Gvardiol and finishing calmly on his right foot.

This victory would move Leipzig level on 12 points with Manchester City in Group G, however they remain +2 goal difference away from top spot, as City have +7 to Leipzig’s +5.