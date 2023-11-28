Video: Man United ace Jonny Evans reflects on his career as he’s awarded MBE

Man United ace, Jonny Evans, proudly collected his MBE for services to association football in Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

The 35-year-old collected the gong from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

He briefly reflected on his career, and how being back at Man United was a full circle type moment.

Now, respectfully, considered a veteran, he remains a key part of Erik ten Hag’s squad, ready to step into the fray at a moment’s notice and give his best for the red shirt.

"I'm loving life" ?? Jonny Evans reflects on his return to Manchester United and his pride at receiving his MBE ? pic.twitter.com/O1wTyQNiIL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 28, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports