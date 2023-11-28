Video: “Messi unfollowed him” – Rio Ferdinand makes huge claim regarding Man United star

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Inter Miami star Lionel Messi unfollowed Alejandro Garnacho on Instagram because the Argentina forward openly prefers Cristiano Ronaldo.

Garnacho has long been an admirer of the Portuguese superstar and has publicly admitted Ronaldo is his idol.

The youngster is teammates with Lionel Messi when meeting up with the Argentina national team and Rio Ferdinand has made a bold claim about the two on his podcast.

The former footballer said on his podcast Vibe with Five: “My lad said to me that Messi unfollowed him [on Instagram] because he comes out, don’t care, I’m a Ronaldo man. ‘Who’s the GOAT?’ Ronaldo, when he is in the Argentina squad.”

This doesn’t sound like Messi behaviour based on the World Cup winner’s past actions, in fact, it is something that football fans would expect from the man Garnacho calls his idol.

?Messi unfollowed Garnacho coz he's a Ronaldo fan ? This guy is so insecure ?pic.twitter.com/QCfnAF1uws — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) November 28, 2023

Pictures from Vibe with Five.