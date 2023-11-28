Video: Newcastle’s Nick Pope produces one of the saves of his life against PSG

Newcastle find themselves 1-0 ahead in their huge Champions League clash with PSG and they remain in front thanks to a massive save from Nick Pope.

Eddie Howe’s side took the lead within the first 25 minutes courtesy of an Alexander Isak goal, who converted a mistake from Donnarumma after the Italian goalkeeper pushed a shot right into the striker’s path.

The French side are pushing for the equaliser and they thought they had it when Bradley Barcola had a shot saved by Nick Pope.

The save was one of the best the Newcastle goalkeeper has ever produced and it can be seen below.

Nick Pope with save of the season #PSGNEW pic.twitter.com/2WQMAWYA5G — Nufc Joe (@NUFCJoey) November 28, 2023

Heroic stuff from Nick Pope! ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/KrwBtaieX7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and TNT Sports.