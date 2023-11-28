Video: Phil Foden produces outrageous assist to complete incredible Man City comeback

Man City produced an incredible comeback in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig having found themselves 2-0 behind at one stage in the match.

A Lois Openda double had the German side heading into the halftime break with a comfortable lead but the Premier League champions came out firing in the second 45.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored to tie the match level and it was some magic from the latter that helped City equalise.

The England star took a beautiful touch and played a no-look pass across the box to Julian Alvarez. The Argentina star stayed composed and slotted the ball home to complete an incredible comeback from Pep Guardiola’s men.

Man City have turned it around ? From two-down, to 3-2 up, they complete the comeback with an absolutely magnificent passing move ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/yj9DsRfc74 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2023