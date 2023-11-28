Video: Route one pass and a Akanji mistake sees Man City fall behind in Champions League clash

Man City have fallen behind in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig courtesy of a goal from Lois Openda.

As expected, the Premier League champions have dominated possession and have created the most chances, but Pep Guardiola’s side find themselves 1-0 down.

Leipzig’s dangerman Openda pounced on a route one pass and a mistake from Manuel Akanji to go through on goal and finish beautifully.

Man City need a win tonight to confirm the top spot in the group and will now have to come from behind to achieve the three points.

