Video: Route one pass and a Akanji mistake sees Man City fall behind in Champions League clash

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have fallen behind in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig courtesy of a goal from Lois Openda. 

As expected, the Premier League champions have dominated possession and have created the most chances, but Pep Guardiola’s side find themselves 1-0 down.

Leipzig’s dangerman Openda pounced on a route one pass and a mistake from Manuel Akanji to go through on goal and finish beautifully.

Man City need a win tonight to confirm the top spot in the group and will now have to come from behind to achieve the three points.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham plan two signings for January transfer window
West Ham point deduction possibility explained after £80m losses
Video: Immobile brace fires Lazio to top of their group
More Stories Lois Openda Manuel Akanji

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.