West Ham plan two signings for January transfer window

West Ham FC
According to Football Insider, West Ham have identified two key areas they want to address in the January transfer window.

The two positions West Ham have identified are the left back positions, and the striker position. A striker is a big priority for the Hammers with Michail Antonio picking up a long term injury recently, and the prospect of parting ways with Said Benrahma in the January window.

This would leave the Hammers very short upfront, which could see Jarrod Bowen playing there more often than his natural right wing position.

The left back position has been occupied by Emerson this season for the Hammers, making 17 appearances in all competitions, providing two assists and contributing to one clean sheet.

Their other left back Aaron Cresswell has been riddled with injuries to start this campaign, only making three appearances and totalling 130 minutes of football this season thus far.michail

