According to West Ham Football, the Hammers are currently not in danger of breaching FFP regulations, stating they have a “healthy safety margin” at this current time.

The tweet from the West Ham Football account goes over the basic FFP rule of not making a loss of more than £105m over a three-year period.

Despite not knowing the profit or loss for the 2022/23 season as of yet, the last three seasons West Ham have a net loss of £80m, which of course is £25m under the allowed amount.

The accounts published by the club over the previous three seasons showed a £12m profit in 2021/22, a £27m loss in 2020/21 and a £65m loss in 2019/2020.

In Everton's case, the tribunal found that losses to 2021/22 amounted to £124.5million, almost £20million over… pic.twitter.com/lsbUnLOYlH — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) November 28, 2023

West Ham fans will therefore hope they can avoid a points deduction, as they currently sit 9th in the Premier League on 20 points, however a 10 point deduction as Premier League outfit Everton were given would see the Hammers fall to 16th on 10 points.