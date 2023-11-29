De Zerbi confirms Brighton duo out with injury for “a long time”

Fabrizio Romano has reported that De Zerbi has confirmed Ansu Fati and Tariq Lamptey to be out “for a long time” with injuries.

Both Fati and Lamptey went off with injuries against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, as Brighton beat Forest 3-2 despite going down to 10 men in the 73rd minute.

Brighton will be without both players for their trip to AEK Athens on Thursday, along with others injuries such as Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck, Solomon March, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster, James Milner and Kaoru Mitoma.

?? Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi on Ansu Fati injury: “We have lost Ansu for a long time”. “Same for Lamptey, they will be our for long time”. pic.twitter.com/YNB1qxLype — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2023

Fati has made 14 appearances for Brighton this campaign in all competitions, scoring four goals, providing one assist and totalling 616 minutes of football.

De Zerbi has deployed Fati as a centre forward, an attacking midfielder and as a left winger, showing his versatility in the forward line.

Lamptey has made nine appearances for Brighton this season in all competitions, providing three assists (one coming for the Under-21s) and totalling 452 minutes of football so far.

The 23-year-old has played both right and left fullback for De Zerbi this season, also showing he is versatile and can play multiple positions.