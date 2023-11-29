Arsenal confirmed lineup against Lens:

Arsenal take on Lens in the Champions League on Wednesday 29th of November, at the Emirates, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

A victory for the Gunners against Lens would confirm top spot of Group B heading into the final game week of the Champions League group stages.

However a win for Lens would see them take 2nd place of Group B with eight points, only one point behind Arsenal, leaving top spot open to play for in the final games of the group.

? ???????? ?? ? Introducing our starting XI for tonight's encounter with Lens – COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/NylnBgtvLv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2023

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that beat Brentford 1-0 at the weekend, with David Raya coming back between the sticks replacing Aaron Ramsdale, and goalscorer Kai Havertz replacing Leandro Trossard in midfield.

The same front three has been deployed, with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka flanking Gabriel Jesus, whilst the exact same back four has also been picked, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Ben White remains on the bench, as Arteta continues with the fullback pairing of Zinchenko and Tomiyasu.