Arsenal move into ‘pole position’ to sign Newcastle target

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
The Gunners have reportedly moved into ‘pole position’ ahead of Newcastle United to sign Ousmane Diomande.

The Ivory Coast defender has caught the eye of many big clubs across Europe after his impressive performances for Sporting Lisbon over the past year.

Playing beside Sebastian Coates and Goncalo Inacio in a formidable backline, Diomande is rated as one of the best young defenders in world football.

It is no surprise to see several clubs linked with the 19-year-old with both Arsenal and Newcastle keen on the defender.

However according to a report from the Portuguese outlet Record, as quoted by TeamTalk, the Gunners are now in ‘pole position’ to sign the youngster.

Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly tried to sign Diomande for £35m and according to the report, are now ‘guaranteed’ to return for his signature.

A move for the Sporting defender won’t come cheap as he reportedly has a £80m release clause in his contract which doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027.

With Gabriel and William Saliba already in the ranks, Eddie Howe’s side looks like the team that could benefit the most from the 19-year-old as they contend with the injury of Sven Botman.

