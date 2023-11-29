Aston Villa identify potential Douglas Luiz replacement with Arsenal keen on the Brazilian

Aston Villa has reportedly identified a potential replacement for the Brazilian should he leave the club in January.

It is no secret that Mikel Arteta is a big Douglas Luiz fan after trying to tempt the midfielder to the Emirates in the season before last.

But Aston Villa did not yield and signed the Brazilian down to a new long-term contract as he has only gone on to get better since.

Although Unai Emery made it very clear that he wants to keep hold of his star man, Villa have reportedly identified a potential replacement for him.

According to an exclusive report from TeamTalk, RC Lens midfielder has been earmarked as a potential successor.

Aston Villa have reportedly been told that it will take in around £30m to convince the French club to let the 23-year-old leave, a fee which would be payable should Luiz be sold for a sizeable fee.

Emery has an amazing opportunity to help his side finish inside the top four this season as they demonstrated that they belong with their highly-entertaining victory against Tottenham at the weekend.

But letting a pivotal player like Luiz leave the club could be detrimental to their chances, Arsenal would have to put up an offer that’s almost impossible to turn down.