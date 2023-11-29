Aston Villa team news vs Legia Warszawa

Aston Villa (2nd in Europa Conference League Group E) take on Legia Warszawa (1st in Europa Conference League Group E) on Thursday, 30th of November, at Villa Park, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Legia Warszawa beat Aston Villa 3-2. Goals from Pawel Wszolek and Ernest Muci (x2) for Legia Warszawa, and goals from Jhon Duran and Lucas Digne for Villa.

Aston Villa won their last Europa Conference League game, beating AZ Alkmaar 2-1. Goals from Diego Carlos and Ollie Watkins for Villa, and a goal from Vangelis Pavlidis for AZ.

Legia Warszawa also won their last Europa Conference League game, beating Zrinjski 2-0. Goals from Rafal Augustyniak and Josue Pesqueira to secure the victory.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Legia Warszawa

Date: Thursday, November 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Villa Park

Team News:

Aston Villa will be without Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Nicolo Zaniolo and Bertrand Traore through injury.

Predicted XI:

Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Carlos, Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Tielemans, Bailey, Watkins, Diaby.

Legia Warszawa: Hladun, Pankov, Augustyniak, Kapuadi, Wszolek, Celhaka, Elitim, Kun, Josue, Pekhart, Muci.