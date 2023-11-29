Bad news for Hammers as Premier League release announcement for Palace game

The Premier League official website has confirmed that Peter Bankes will be the lead VAR official when the Hammers take on Crystal Palace at the weekend.

West Ham have had some poor decisions go against them this season with Peter Bankes involved, such as Bruno Guimaraes avoiding a sending off when they played Newcastle.

He has also been involved in games against Brentford and Spurs this season, making big mistakes in both games.

They will be hoping decisions don’t go against them again this weekend, as they look to make it three Premier League wins in a row, having beaten Nottingham Forest and Burnley recently.

West Ham currently sit 9th in the Premier League on 20 points, four points ahead of 10th placed Chelsea.

The Hammers have won six games, drawn two and lost five of their opening 13 games of the Premier League campaign. They have scored 23 goals, and also conceded 23 goals, giving them a goal difference of 0.