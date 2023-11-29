Bayern Munich team news vs Copenhagen

Bayern Munich (1st in Champions League Group A) take on Copenhagen (2nd in Champions League Group A) on Wednesday 29th of November, at the Allianz Arena, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Bayern beat Copenhagen 2-1. Goals coming from Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel for Bayern, and from Lukas Lerager for Copenhagen.

Bayern won their last Champions League game, beating Galatasaray 2-1. Goals from Harry Kane (x2) for Bayern, and a goal from Cedric Bakambu for Galatasaray.

Copenhagen also won their last Champions League game, beating Manchester United 4-3. Goals from Rasmus Hojlund (x2) and Bruno Fernandes for United, and goals for Mohamed Elyounoussi, Diogo Goncalves, Lukas Lerager and Roony Bardghji for Copenhagen.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Copenhagen

Date: Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: BT Sport

Venue: Allianz Arena

Team News:

Bayern will be without Jamal Musiala, Tarek Buchmann, Matthijs de Ligt and Tom Hulsmann through injury.

Predicted XI:

Bayern: Neuer, Davies, KIM, Upamecano, Mazraoui, Kimmich, Goretska, Sane, Muller, Coman, Kane.

Copenhagen: Grabara, Jelert, Diks, Vavro, Ankersen, Goncalves, Falk, Lerager, Achouri, Claesson, Elyounoussi.