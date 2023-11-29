Bielsa signing can’t wait to leave Leeds United in January

Though Leeds United might be flying in the Championship at present under Daniel Farke, it appears that one man can’t wait to leave the club at the earliest opportunity.

The club that he joined under Marcelo Bielsa is unlikely to resemble the all whites squad now, with the German having to quickly learn on the job which players he can rely on, and who is surplus to requirements.

It’s nothing to do with a new broom sweeping clean but more a streamlining of the squad in order to ensure that success is more or less guaranteed.

Moreover, shedding some dead wood in the squad also frees up money on the wage bill, which can’t be sniffed at.

That could be the difference between making a new signing or not, perhaps even a player that can help the drive towards automatic promotion.

For Junior Firpo, the January transfer window can’t come soon enough.

According to Sport, the 27-year-old is absolutely desperate to leave Elland Road, with a move back to former club, Real Betis, mooted.

A switch to the verdiblancos will only occur, however, if Juan Miranda signs for AC Milan, which isn’t a foregone conclusion at this stage either.

Given that he’s only played for 106 minutes of the current campaign per WhoScored, Firpo will quite clearly be keeping his fingers crossed.