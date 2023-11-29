Brighton team news vs AEK Athens

AEK Athens (3rd in Europa League Group B) take on Brighton (2nd in Europa League Group B) on Thursday, 30th of November, at the Opap Arena, at 17:45 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, AEK Athens beat Brighton 3-2. Goals coming from Joao Pedro (x2) for Brighton, and Djibril Sidibe, Mijat Gacinovic and Ezequiel Ponce for Athens.

Athens lost their last Europa League game, losing 2-0 to Marseille. Goals from Chancel Mbemba and Ismaila Sarr securing the victory for Marseille.

Brighton won their last Europa League game, beating Ajax 2-0. Goals from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra securing the victory for Brighton.

How to watch AEK Athens vs Brighton

Date: Thursday, November 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Opap Arena

Team News:

Brighton will be without Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati, Danny Welbeck, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster, James Milner, and Solomon March through injury. Whilst Kaoru Mitoma and Igor could return from injuries to feature against AEK Athens on Thursday.

Predicted XI:

AEK Athens: Athanasiadis, Sidibe, Vida, Moukoudi, Hajsafi, Szymanski, Amrabat, Mantalos, Pineda, Gacinovic, Garcia.

Brighton: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, Gross, Gilmour, Baleba, Pedro, Lallana, Adingra, Ferguson.