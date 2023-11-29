Bruno Fernandes weighs in on supbar Man United performance against Galatasaray

Bruno Fernandes acknowledged Manchester United’s subpar performance in the Champions League this season following their draw against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Understanding the significance of securing a win in Istanbul to boost their chances of advancing to the knockout rounds, United started strongly with a two-goal lead within 20 minutes, courtesy of impressive goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

However, a mistake by Andre Onana allowed Galatasaray to score before the half-hour mark.

Despite extending their lead to 3-1 through Scott McTominay, United faced setbacks, with Galatasaray capitalising on Onana’s errors to equalise in the 69th minute.

Even though both teams attempted to secure a victory in the closing stages, the match ended in a draw, severely impacting United’s hopes of progressing from the group.

The Manchester United captained spoke to TNT Sports after the game: “It’s too bad, to be honest. I don’t want to be too negative, but what we’ve been doing in the Champions League is not enough. We have to control our games every time, it’s not the first game we’ve had like this.”

Man United sit at the bottom of their group, a point behind second place Kobenhaven, with them currently level against Bayern Munich at halftime.