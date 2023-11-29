Chelsea not happy with how Premier League club are treating loan player

Chelsea are set to recall Andrey Santos from Nottingham Forest as the Blues are not happy with how the Premier League club have treated the player.

The 19-year-old joined Steve Cooper’s squad this summer and the Welsh coach has given the youngster only seven minutes of Premier League action this season, which came in a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The West London club have already decided to recall Santos in January having discussed the matter internally, reports Fabrizio Romano, and all that is left is to make their decision formal.

Chelsea signed Santos in January of this year but the Brazilian only joined the Premier League club over the summer after they agreed to allow him to stay at Vasco da Gama on loan.

The Blues wanted the midfielder to gain Premier League experience straight away and thought Nottingham Forest would be the best option.

However, that has not worked out and now Chelsea will need to create a new roadmap for Santos to work his way towards Mauricio Pochettino’s team.