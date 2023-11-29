Chelsea defender Thiago Silva may well be coming towards the end of his time at Stamford Bridge, and perhaps even his playing career as a whole.

Still, it doesn’t seem like a potential return to his former club Paris Saint-Germain is on the cards for when his playing days come to an end, for a variety of reasons, according to Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Johnson discussed Silva’s exit from PSG and how it came about, which perhaps means a return to his former club isn’t something that would be entirely straightforward.

Although the veteran Brazilian defender will surely go down as a PSG legend, his sudden departure for Chelsea perhaps left a bit of a sour taste, even if some of the key figures at board level, such as Leonardo, are no longer at the Parc des Princes.

For the time being, it’s not even that clear if Silva will hang up his boots, with Johnson suggesting that the 39-year-old would probably play at least one season back in his native Brazil before moving into coaching or something similar for his post-playing career.

“Although he continues to play regularly for Chelsea, Thiago Silva’s future remains under the spotlight as he heads towards the end of his contract, while he’ll also turn 40 next season,” Johnson wrote.

“Silva had some great years with PSG which he looks back fondly on, but in terms of a possible return one day after retirement, I think one obstacle might be the manner of his departure. Of course some of those involved in his departure are now gone, such as Leonardo, but it was still perhaps a surprisingly un-emotional exit.

“It came at an awkward time of course due to the impact of Covid on the football world, it was the same with Edinson Cavani at that time too – two immensely popular figures, two loyal and long-serving players, but who didn’t get to say a proper goodbye.

“Having seen what Silva has said about his future in the last year or so, it does seem like he wants to play for at least a year in Brazil before he hangs up his boots, so that seems like one to watch. If he was to continue at Chelsea for a bit longer, then I don’t think we’d see him play elsewhere in Europe.

“He’s shown tremendous longevity in his career, and perhaps he could join someone like Zlatan Ibrahimovic in playing on into his 40s. If not, then I think he could soon be seen as someone with the kind of experience who’d be a fantastic addition to any backroom staff.

“Still, for now I don’t necessarily see a return to PSG being something guaranteed, but a lot will depend on how and when he decides to finish his playing days.”