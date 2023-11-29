Details in new report shows that Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Kylian Mbappe next summer

Kylian Mbappe is regarded by many as the best player on the planet at present and with a contract expiring at Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, it would be imagined that there would be several clubs lining up for his signature.

That is not the case, as the French superstar requires a lot of money and secondly, it has been expected for a long time now that the 24-year-old would move to Real Madrid when the time came to leave Paris.

However, the La Liga giants may have some competition after all, as The Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles reports that Liverpool have started to explore the financial and sporting parameters involved in signing Mbappe next summer as a free agent.

The French striker has admired Jürgen Klopp’s side for several years and it is a possibility with the player yet to decide his future.

? Arsenal and Liverpool have started to explore the financial and sporting parameters involved in signing Kylian Mbappé as a free agent in the summer. The French striker has admired Jürgen Klopp's side for several years. (Source: @DuncanCastles) pic.twitter.com/C7T5Bz2pnP — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 29, 2023

Mbappe is free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1 but this deal will only happen if the France international is a free agent.

There is still the possibility that the superstar signs a short-term deal with PSG and gets sold for a large fee, therefore, that would leave Real Madrid all alone in the race.

Liverpool would be a very exciting club for Mbappe to join but it does not make sense for the Reds, as they are a team that doesn’t bring in ready-made superstars and Klopp already has Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as options on his left side.