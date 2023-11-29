England youngster could be seduced by Mikel Arteta’s courting at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta certainly has a way about him which seduces professional football players.

A great career as a player, the Spaniard is now carving out a successful path as a manager, and it only appears to be a matter of time before another Premier League crown is heading back to the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice spoke in glowing terms about his new manager’s approach just after joining Arsenal for a club record fee.

“It’s crazy. I’m already seeing football in a completely different way,” he said to Sky Sports (h/t Goal).

“You think you know football growing up and when you play, but when you meet managers like Mikel, you realise you don’t really know anything.

“Of course, the way I played at West Ham is completely different to the way Mikel plays, so it’s gonna take some time to adapt. I’m really eager to learn, to improve, to ask questions.”

When players of that ilk are in awe, then it’s blindingly obvious why a 17-year-old prospect might find himself making the same judgment.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), ex-Sunderland star, Mason Cotcher, has been training with the Arsenal first-team under Arteta’s watchful eye.

The outlet also credit Scottish Premiership giants, Rangers, with an interest, and report that compensation for his services would be much lower if he decided to ply his trade north of the border.

Whilst it isn’t clear at this stage which way Cotcher and his family will lean in terms of a decision, Arteta has almost certainly played another blinder in terms of making a young man feel welcome and wanted.

When all is said and done, that’s as important as being part of a successful set-up that regularly wins trophies.