Erik ten Hag targeting four new players for Man United in January

Manchester United will target four new signings in January as Erik Ten Hag looks to turn the Premier League giants’ season around.

The Manchester club have stumbled during the opening part of their campaign despite results picking up lately.

The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League, are on the verge of elimination in the Champions League and are knocked out of the EFL Cup.

The bigger problem for Ten Hag are Man United’s performances, which have been well below par and in order to fix it, the Dutch coach is eyeing up four signings in January, reports The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg.

? Manchester United will target four signings in January as Erik Ten Hag wants to strengthen. A defensive midfielder, centre-back, No.8 and striker are wanted. (Source: @JacobSteinberg) pic.twitter.com/oN4rsHr9Ys — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 29, 2023

Ten Hag wants two midfielders (a number six and eight), a centre-back and a striker. All this will be very hard to achieve in January as many clubs do not want to lose players mid-season.

The main priority for the Man United boss should be a striker as that will make a big difference if that signing can score goals from the off.

This news suggests that January will be exciting for United and fans of the club will have a close eye on rumours until the winter transfer window opens.