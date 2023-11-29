European giants target Tottenham midfielder but club won’t allow player to leave

Tottenham will not allow midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg to leave on loan in January as several European clubs target the Denmark international. 

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Juventus and Ajax are interested in the Premier League star but Spurs are currently not open to letting the Danish international leave.

The North London club already rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for the 28-year-old this summer and Tottenham’s current injury problems mean that Ange Postecoglou will need to call upon Hojbjerg throughout the remainder of the season.

The midfielder did not have a big role under the Australian coach heading into the season but that has changed as the season has progressed.

Tottenham have recently seen their main man James Maddison pick up a foot injury and this past weekend saw Rodrigo Bentancur added to the injury list and will be out for 10 weeks with the same problem.

Hojbjerg came off the bench to replace the Uruguay star and over the coming weeks, he will likely be the man that takes his place in Postecoglou’s side.

It is uncertain if the Australian coach will try and bring another midfielder to Spurs in January or stick out the rest of the season with what he has got.

