Fenerbahce are reportedly willing to allow striker Josh King to depart in the January transfer window, and Sheffield United has shown interest in acquiring the player.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Turkish giants from Watford in the summer of 2022, has accumulated 38 appearances and scored 11 goals.

During the initial months of the 2023/24 campaign, King has seen limited first-team action, featuring for only 42 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig.

While his league opportunities have been restricted, the 62-time Norway international has consistently started for the Yellow Canaries in the Europa Conference League, notably scoring a brace in the 2-1 victory over Spartak Trnava on October 5.

As reported by Turkish outlet Milliyet, Fenerbahce is open to offloading King during the upcoming January window, and Sheffield United is keenly interested in securing the player.

The Blades are in desperate need of additions in January, preferably players with European or Premier League experience. Josh King has big experience across the Premier League, European and international level.

During his last Premier League campaign, the Norwegian was a key figure in Watford’s team, featuring 32 times, scoring eight goals and racking up three assists.

With Rhian Brewster injured again, and the return date for Daniel Jebbison unknown, bringing in a forward like King should be of focus for Sheffield United.