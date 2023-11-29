Former Tottenham man’s £73k car thrashed in serious car accident on way to training

Former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards was involved in a serious car accident that left his £73k vehicle left on its side after a crash on the way to a training session with current club Sporting Lisbon.

Edwards was thankfully left unharmed by the accident, though he was understandably shaken up from what was quite clearly a major collision with another vehicle.

According to the Sun, the accident happened near Atalaia, north of Lisbon. The other driver was thankfully also left unharmed by the collision.

Edwards has been a key player for Sporting and it’s even led to speculation that Premier League clubs could try to bring the 24-year-old back to England soon.

Edwards only made one competitive appearance for the senior Spurs team after rising up through their academy, but he’s launched his career during his time in Portugal, and Sporting fans will hope this doesn’t prove to be too much of a setback for him.