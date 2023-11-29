Hugo Ekitike is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, with clubs from England among those interested in the young French forward, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he’s not convinced that Newcastle United are making Ekitike a priority for this winter, despite his fellow Daily Briefing columnist Ben Jacobs stating that a loan move to St James’ Park could be an option for the 21-year-old.

Ekitike was once regarded as a huge prospect but things have not gone to plan for him during his time at PSG and it now seems that his Parc des Princes career is close to coming to an end.

According to Romano, there is interest from clubs in England, but it seems that Newcastle are focusing on other priorities for now, so it remains to be seen who they might go after instead.

“Although Hugo Ekitike is expected to leave PSG this January, there are no talks scheduled with Newcastle as things stand,” Romano said.

“There is interest from England and Germany, but my information is that Newcastle have different priorities, even if they had a past interest in the player.”