Exclusive: PSG ace expected to leave in January transfer window with Premier League clubs interested – expert

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Hugo Ekitike is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, with clubs from England among those interested in the young French forward, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he’s not convinced that Newcastle United are making Ekitike a priority for this winter, despite his fellow Daily Briefing columnist Ben Jacobs stating that a loan move to St James’ Park could be an option for the 21-year-old.

Ekitike was once regarded as a huge prospect but things have not gone to plan for him during his time at PSG and it now seems that his Parc des Princes career is close to coming to an end.

According to Romano, there is interest from clubs in England, but it seems that Newcastle are focusing on other priorities for now, so it remains to be seen who they might go after instead.

Hugo Ekitike of PSG
More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Szymon Marciniak must never ref again after Newcastle handball
Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target has bargain release clause and summer move “likely”, says expert
Man United admit concerns over summer signing and another midfielder adds to problems

“Although Hugo Ekitike is expected to leave PSG this January, there are no talks scheduled with Newcastle as things stand,” Romano said.

“There is interest from England and Germany, but my information is that Newcastle have different priorities, even if they had a past interest in the player.”

More Stories Ben Jacobs Fabrizio Romano Hugo Ekitike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.