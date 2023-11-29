The Bundesliga side has acknowledged that the departure of Florian Wirtz, the attacking midfielder, is inevitable, as reported by Sky Sport.

However, Bayer Leverkusen are optimistic that the 20-year-old, whose contract runs until 2027, will agree to stay with the club until at least the summer of 2025.

Despite Leverkusen’s hopes, convincing Wirtz to postpone his departure might prove challenging. Notably, top clubs such as Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have expressed interest in signing him.

While Wirtz has not committed to any team yet, Sky reports that he leans towards joining the German giants rather than moving abroad.

Wirtz, who joined Leverkusen from Koln in 2020, has been in impressive form, contributing six goals and 10 assists in 18 games for a Leverkusen side currently leading the Bundesliga. Under Xabi Alonso’s management, Leverkusen have amassed 34 points from their initial 12 matches, holding a two-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich

Staying in Germany, whether with Leverkusen or signing for Bayern Munich might be the best option at this moment for Wirtz; we’ve seen the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz rip up the Bundesliga, move to the Premier League and struggle considerably.

Although it’s not a given that could happen with the 20-year-old, it could be off-putting, staying in the Bundesliga to develop further should be his next move before exploring options abroad.