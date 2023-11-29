Arsenal have been handed a huge boost as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed their interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, whilst also stating that he has a bargain £34million release clause in his contract and that he looks likely to move next summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Arsenal are one of the clubs monitoring Frimpong, while the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also shown an interest in him, though the latter may have cooled their pursuit since deciding to sign Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City instead.

Still, it seems Romano expects Frimpong to be one to watch next summer after his superb form for Leverkusen this season, with the 22-year-old undoubtedly one of the stand-out performers in this impressive Xabi Alonso side.

Arsenal already have the likes of Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as options at right-back, but Mikel Arteta may feel he has room for a more attack-minded option in that department, with Frimpong undoubtedly looking tempting for just £34m.

“There have been plenty of stories about Jeremie Frimpong and a £34m release clause in his contract. I can confirm that there is a clause, and he’s certainly a player who is greatly admired around Europe after some fantastic performances this season,” Romano said.

“Bayer Leverkusen as a whole have been great to watch under Xabi Alonso, and Frimpong is one of the team’s most important players with some superb displays at right-back.

“Frimpong has been scouted by Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent times, as well as by Barcelona before they instead signed Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

“I think in June a move is likely for Frimpong, and he surely won’t be short of suitors as many clubs have been tracking him for some time. We’ll have to wait and see how this develops because there won’t be anything happening now, but he certainly looks like one to watch for the summer.”