Jurgen Klopp sends Caoimhin Kelleher a message after Alisson injury update

Jurgen Klopp has urged Caoimhin Kelleher to seize his opportunity after it was revealed that Alisson Becker would be sidelined for two weeks.

The Brazilian goalkeeper picked up a  hamstring injury late on during his side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

Speaking on Wednesday, Klopp announced that the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared but was ‘bad enough’.

“He will not play tomorrow [Thursday], not on Sunday, probably not the week after,” he said via BBC.

This now leaves the door open for young Irish goalkeeper, Kelleher, to step in during the Brazilian’s absence, starting with the Europa League clash against LASK on Thursday.

Alisson Becker after injuring his hamstring against Manchester City

The German manager revealed that the 25-year-old would’ve started the game anyway but urged him to take this chance.

“He deserves his opportunity to get a few more games and hopefully he can show his full potential,” Klopp said.

Since breaking into the first team setup in 2019, the Irish international has made 25 senior appearances and could hit 30 during Alisson’s recovery.

The Reds welcome Fulham to Anfield on Sunday before facing Sheffield Utd, and Crystal Palace before another European tie, this time against Union St-Gilloise.

Supporters will be then hoping that their Brazilian shot-stopper will return in time for two crucial games against Manchester United and Arsenal.

