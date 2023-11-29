Leeds open to selling 20-year-old in January with Farke’s approval

Hardly any time seems to have passed since the summer transfer window closed, however, in a month’s time, the fun begins again.

A club’s position in their respective league on January 1 will arguably dictate what avenues they go down in terms of transfers for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, in order for any new signings to hopefully help to win any silverware and titles that may be available.

Daniel Farke had more to deal with than most during the summer, with as many as 15 players either allowed to leave permanently or on loan.

One player that returned to Elland Road after a previous loan spell with Rotherham was Leo Hjelde.

According to the Daily Express, the 20-year-old played the first two games under Farke and hasn’t played since, clearly indicating that despite there being so many outgoings in the summer, there’s sure to be another once January comes around.

Indeed, the outlet note that a loan move in January followed by a permanent switch next summer is the most likely outcome for a player that appeared to promise much but deliver little.

The way Leeds are playing at the moment too, they’re hardly likely to change a winning team and risk the great run they’ve been on going awry.