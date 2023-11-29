Liverpool team news vs LASK

Liverpool (1st in Europa League Group E) take on LASK (4th in Europa League Group E) on Thursday, 30th of November, at Anfield Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Liverpool beat LASK 3-1. Goals coming from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool, and a goal from Florian Flecker for LASK.

Liverpool lost their last Europa League game, losing 3-2 to Toulouse. Goals from Aron Donnum, Thijs Dallinga and Frank Magri for Toulouse, and goals from Diogo Jota and an own goal from Cristian Casseres for Liverpool.

LASK won their last Europa League game, beating Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0. Goals from Sascha Horvath, Maksym Talovyerov and Robert Zulj securing the victory.

How to watch Liverpool vs LASK

Date: Thursday, November 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Team News:

Liverpool will be without Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Alisson and Stefan Bajcetic through injury.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Quansah, Matip, Gomez, Mac Allister, Endo, Elliot, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

LASK: Lawal, Talovyerov, Andrade, Ziereis, Bello, Horvath, Ljubic, Stojkovic, Usor, Zulj, Mustapha.