Liverpool’s potential stroke of luck in Donyell Malen pursuit

Liverpool are known to have held a long-term interest in Borussia Dortmund’s special talent, Donyell Malen.

The Reds are once again enjoying a stellar season after a poor 2022/23, and credit must go to Jurgen Klopp for being able to motivate his group of players despite being shorn of a number of stars.

Though a significant improvement has been shown, that won’t stop the club and the manager looking for other players, Malen being one, that can further improve what they have in situ.

According to BILD (h/t TeamTalk), Malen is still on Liverpool’s list, and TeamTalk also note that the player has switched agency.

His representation will now be with the SEG agency, and they helped facilitate Cody Gakpo’s move to Anfield say the report.

With a good working relationship already therefore in place, it gives Jurgen Klopp and the dealmakers at Liverpool an advantage when it comes to procuring the player.

For now, Malen remains under contract to the Bundesliga outfit, and a fee for his services not only isn’t clear at this stage, but would appear to not even be under consideration by Dortmund.

That’s not to say in the future that a deal can’t be done.

As Dortmund have shown in the past with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and others, if the price is right, they will sell.

If Liverpool sit tight for now, they could be reaping the reward soon.