Major twist in Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal

It’s not been a great time for Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal in 2023/24, with manager, Mikel Arteta, bringing in David Raya from Brentford to essentially replace him in goal for the Gunners.

Believed to be bought to provide competition, it’s obvious to everyone now that Raya’s hire was with a view to easing Ramsdale out of the Emirates Stadium exit door.

The England international’s cause hasn’t been helped by an outburst from his father which went viral on social media, and almost certainly underlined the fact that Arsenal’s former No.1 has no future at the club under the Spaniard.

It’s a completely ruthless decision by Arteta, however, if he wants the Gunners to be the best again and he can detect any signs of weakness, then those are the types of decisions he needs to make.

Arguably, no one would question Pep Guardiola if he did something similar, perhaps because of the reputation he’s built as a serial winner.

Arteta has already won the FA Cup as manager but it’s the Premier League title that is coveted. Only when that is secured coud Arteta look back with some justification as to his decision on Ramsey and Raya.

Intriguingly, particularly given as there’s a European Championship next summer, the manager doesn’t appear keen to offload Ramsdale just yet.

According to 90Min sources, the club will only listen to offers for him next summer, and won’t enter into negotiations for his services in January.

Were he to remain on the sidelines that would seriously dent his England ambitions for the tournament in Germany, and that could see Ramsdale force his manager’s hand.