Man City ace Erling Haaland sets two more records in the space of three days

Man City ace Erling Haaland continues to be a mean scoring machine with no defence across Europe safe from his goalscoring prowess.

The Norwegian has continued to set the standard both in the Premier League and Champions League despite being what might be termed a more ‘old school’ centre-forward.

Fortunately, he’s always known where the goal is and is now playing as part of a squad who routinely feed him as necessary.

His job is simply to apply the coup de grace, which is a lot easier to achieve when you have players like Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva et al loading the gun for you.

Compare and contrast the ease with which Haaland finds the net to an admittedly aging but no less prolific Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona.

He too has shown time and again that if he’s given the right service, nine times out of 10 it will result in a goal for the Polish international.

His movement could be a little better, which is also where Haaland excels, but Lewy just isn’t getting anywhere close to the service needed for him to make a difference.

Haaland is making a difference in every game he plays, and as Times Live note, his goal against RB Leipzig on Tuesday meant he was the fastest player to reach 40 Champions League goals.

That mark was reached just three days after he became the quickest to hit 50 in the Premier League.