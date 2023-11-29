Man United admit concerns over summer signing and another midfielder adds to problems

It’s a pivotal week for Man United, who could be all but out of Europe if results don’t go their way on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are clinging to the Champions League by their fingernails, and if ever a performance was needed by Erik ten Hag’s charges it was against Galatasaray.

Serious question marks are likely to be asked of the squad again, if they’re unable to overcome the challenge facing them head on, and it will only add to the other problems that the Dutchman is facing in what is already a disaster of a campaign for the team from Old Trafford.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), there is so much concern at how poor Sofyan Amrabat has been since signing that the club will prioritise a defensive midfielder in the January window.

If nothing else, Amrabat’s hire hints at ten Hag’s inability to acquire best-in-class players for the club.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Antony have also underwhelmed since coming to the club by way of further examples.

That’s not all.

Donny van de Beek has expressed a desire to leave the club in January according to AS (h/t Sky Sports), admitting that he would’ve left last summer but a proposed move to Real Sociedad fell through.