Man United monitoring Bundesliga forward with four goals this season

Man United are reportedly monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen as Erik ten Hag looks to add another forward to his team.

The winger can play anywhere across a front three and that versatility will be very useful to the Man United manager who is in need of another striker and wide man.

Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are two players expected to leave Old Trafford in 2024 and that will leave two free spots in the Red Devils’ squad.

Man United need a natural number nine and Malen would be a great addition to bring in alongside a striker as they continue to monitor the Dortmund star, reports Ekrem Konur.

? Manchester United are one one of the clubs monitoring the situation of Dortmund winger Donyell Malen. (Source: @Ekremkonur) pic.twitter.com/lO7hihtyUW — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 29, 2023

Malen has been at Dortmund since 2021 having joined from PSV and despite having a slow start in Germany, the 24-year-old has developed into an important player for Edin Terzic’s side.

The Dutch star scored nine goals and assisted a further seven across 26 Bundesliga games last season as BVB pushed for the German title. The winger has followed that up during the current campaign with four goals but could it be his last at Dortmund?

It is very unlikely that Dortmund will sell Malen mid-season so this may be a transfer that has to wait until the summer window.