Man United signing a striker in January depends on £250k-a-week star leaving Old Trafford

Man United are in the market for a new striker but recruiting one in January will depend on the future of one of the Manchester club’s biggest earners.

According to Football Insider, Anthony Martial’s future at Man United has yet to be decided with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The Frenchman is not a key player in the Ten Hag project, despite playing a huge role in United’s 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

The Premier League giants are believed to be open to letting the forward leave in January but will only do so if they sign another star in his position and a suitable offer arrives.

The winter transfer window is the last chance Man United will get to bring in some cash for Martial and the club will want to get his reported salary of around £250,000-a-week off their books.

Man United have spent too long trying to make the Martial transfer work and even though they can extend his current deal by a further 12 months, it is best if the Manchester club get rid of him in January.

However, that would require a replacement and it will be hard to get any top striker during the winter transfer window as no club will want to lose their goalscorer mid-season.

Ten Hag will likely be stuck with the 27-year-old until the summer and the Dutch coach needs to replace him with a ready-made number nine who can fire the Red Devils up the Premier League table next season.