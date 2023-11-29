Man United’s huge Champions League clash with Galatasaray under threat of being postponed

Wednesday night is huge for Man United’s season as a win for Galatasaray would see the Premier League giants eliminated from the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s men are currently bottom of their group on three points and have to get something from their next two matches to get through to the last 16 of the competition.

That starts tonight in Turkey but reports out of the country state that the match could be postponed due to the weather conditions.

According to the Independent, the pitch will need to pass an inspection before kick-off in order to go ahead after hours of torrential rain in Istanbul.

UEFA officials have already been forced to examine the surface of RAMS Park after thunderous downpours on Wednesday afternoon.

The UEFA Youth League match between Galatasaray and Man United, held earlier in the day and at a different stadium, was played during the torrential rain, and UEFA officials are aware that it left the pitch sodden and the ball holding up on the surface.

There is still time for conditions to improve ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash but there is also the prospect of further rain and the pitch becoming completely waterlogged.

As of now, the match is going ahead but a postponement would be a disaster for Man United as they’ll have to fit it into their bust schedule somewhere down the line.