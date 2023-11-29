Manchester United confirmed lineup to face Galatasaray: Hojlund returns

Manchester United take on Galatasaray on Wednesday 29th of November, at RAMS Park, at 17:45 PM (GMT).

United currently sit 4th in their group on three points, however they are only one point off of 2nd placed Copenhagen who have four points.

Therefore a victory for United against Galatasaray, paired with a loss for Copenhagen against Bayern Munich would see the Red Devils take 2nd spot in Group A.

United face Bayern Munich on the final matchday of Group A, facing them on December 12th in what could be a pivotal game for United staying in the competition, and progressing to the next round.

The boss makes 4?? changes for tonight's crucial Champions League tie ?#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2023

Erik ten Hag has made four changes to the side that beat Everton 3-0 at the weekend, with Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Martial being replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sofyan Amrabat, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.

Rashford is of course suspended due to his sending off against Copenhagen in United’s previous Champions League fixture, whilst the other three replaced from the team that beat Everton are on the bench.