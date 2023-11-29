Manchester United interested in the signing of another Serie A goalkeeper

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Italian goalkeeper Ivan Provedel despite signing Andre Onana in the summer.

The Cameroon international arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan for a fee in the region of £43m as David de Gea left the club after his contract expired.

Although Onana has had a stuttering start at the club, he seems to have found his feet after putting in consecutive impressive performances, most recently against Everton on Sunday evening.

But the jury still seems to be out on the shot-stopper with reports from Il Messaggero via Football Italia, claiming that United are interested in signing Lazio’s goalkeeper, Provedel.

The 29-year-old was named the best goalkeeper in the Serie A last season, winning it over both Onana and Tottenham goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario.

According to the report, the club are unhappy with Onana and views Provedel as his potential replacement.

The Italian goalkeeper made headlines when he scored a last-minute equaliser against Champions League opponents, Atletico Madrid, in September.

Provedel played against Celtic in Lazio’s 2-0 win on Tuesday, keeping a clean sheet as his side knocked the Scottish club out of the tournament and secured passage to the next round.