Manchester United legend full of praise for Alejandro Garnacho

Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United defender, has hailed Alejandro Garnacho as ‘the real deal’ following his goal against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Garnacho’s early strike in Turkey, where he found the net with a roof-of-the-net shot, impressed Ferdinand and silenced the home crowd. The 19-year-old’s remarkable week also included a stunning bicycle kick goal at Goodison Park in the Premier League, possibly claiming the accolade of goal of the season already.

Ferdinand expressed unrestrained praise for Garnacho’s consistent moments of magic.

“Garnacho is the real deal, there is no doubt in my mind,” the 45-year-old yelled on TNT Sports’ co-commentary. “He is the real deal!

Garnacho has always shown moments of brilliance as he became more frequently used during the previous season. But it now seems like the Argentinian is developing into the exciting impactful player that many at Manchester United always thought he was capable of.

He now has a goal in back-to-back games, giving himself a confidence boost as well as the rest of the squad, particularly after the stunner away at Everton.

If Manchester United draws and FC Copenhagen defeats Bayern Munich, they face elimination from the Champions League; however, a victory would likely position them favorably to qualify second from Group A.