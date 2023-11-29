Moyes will leave major first-team player at home for Backa Topola game

The penultimate group game for this season’s Europa League sees West Ham head to Serbia and a date with Backa Topola, however, the Hammers will be doing so without one of David Moyes’ major stars.

Given that Backa Topola are rooted to the bottom of Group A with just one point, Moyes’ decision perhaps makes a little more sense, albeit, rotation against Olympiacos arguably cost West Ham the game and meant that this match and the final group game against a tough Freiburg side are ‘must win’ games.

If the east Londoners want to go deep into this competition again, then they will need all of their best players making their mark later in the competition.

An injury to talisman, Jarrod Bowen, won’t see the front man risked for Thursday night’s game according to The Standard.

He’s far too important a player for David Moyes to be taking any chances, and if the visitors can overcome their hosts as expected, it’s all on the last game in a fortnight’s time, by which point Bowen should be fighting for again.

His absence will also give the likes of Danny Ings and others the chance to finally step up and write their name in lights.